AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $160,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,700 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 797,760 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 186,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.