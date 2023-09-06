AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,739,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,396,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. 430,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

