AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 520,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,899. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

