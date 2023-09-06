AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,073,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $486,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 209.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 141,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

EWN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 12,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,552. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $269.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.