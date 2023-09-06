AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43,773.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,285. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.