AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 118,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,847. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

