AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,827. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

