AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $143,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13,940.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 353,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,351. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

