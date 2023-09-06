Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.83% from the stock’s previous close.

AMPS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.75. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,168.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Altus Power news, Director William F. Concannon purchased 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,342.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Concannon purchased 18,400 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 162,000 shares of company stock valued at $874,600 and have sold 325,000 shares valued at $1,806,000. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

