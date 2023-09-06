Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Amalgamated Financial worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 178,404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $544.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

