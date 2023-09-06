AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $13.64

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $11.70. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 11,592,894 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 210,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,213,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,419,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,684,282 shares of company stock valued at $46,660,112. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 207,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

