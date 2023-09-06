American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.41. 388,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,189. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

