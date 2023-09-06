AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 578,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 955,794 shares.The stock last traded at $157.52 and had previously closed at $157.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

