Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.94. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 94,523 shares.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

