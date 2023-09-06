Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Increased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

ADI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.21. 503,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,051 shares of company stock valued at $17,712,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.