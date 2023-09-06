Analysts Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target at $43.47

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,508.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,829 shares of company stock worth $22,031,629. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

