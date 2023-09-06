Analysts Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price at $35.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

MAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 542,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 89,950 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

MAXN stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

