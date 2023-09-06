Analyzing Cibus (CBUS) & Its Competitors

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cibus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 271 748 777 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cibus and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.26

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

