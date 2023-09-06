Analyzing Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthpeak Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 5 5 0 2.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.73, indicating a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 216.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.41 $500.45 million $0.97 21.03 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 6.92 $21.10 million $1.33 34.11

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 25.05% 7.48% 3.39% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 19.73% 8.17% 3.04%

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

