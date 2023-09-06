Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc Declares Dividend of $0.15 (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 1.5 %

AEP opened at GBX 745.34 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 705.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 775.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.44 and a beta of 0.60. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Get Anglo-Eastern Plantations alerts:

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.