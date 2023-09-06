Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc Declares Dividend of $0.15 (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 1.5 %
AEP opened at GBX 745.34 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 705.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 775.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.44 and a beta of 0.60. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.43.
About Anglo-Eastern Plantations
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo-Eastern Plantations
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 5 Mall-Based Retailers: 4 Ready to Rip Higher and 1 that isn’t
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Does Ciena’s Earnings Beat Signal New Networking Boom Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.