APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APA opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.