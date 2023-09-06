Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APAX stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 165.90 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 172,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,202. Apax Global Alpha has a twelve month low of GBX 151.70 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.60 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of £814.75 million, a P/E ratio of -830.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.75.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

