Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of APAX stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 165.90 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 172,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,202. Apax Global Alpha has a twelve month low of GBX 151.70 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.60 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of £814.75 million, a P/E ratio of -830.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.75.
