Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $299,540.87 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

