Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
