Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.26

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.26 and last traded at $154.99, with a volume of 256156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.