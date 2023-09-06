ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,682 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 24.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $3,030,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

