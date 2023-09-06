ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Shares of MT stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.49.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
