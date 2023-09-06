Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Arcontech Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON ARC opened at GBX 88.26 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,187.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.70. Arcontech Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62.06 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

