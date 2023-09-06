Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Arcontech Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON ARC opened at GBX 88.26 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,187.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.70. Arcontech Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62.06 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Arcontech Group Company Profile
