Argent Trust Co Acquires 161 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.80. 386,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,472. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

