Argent Trust Co Acquires 263 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.64. 227,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,324. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.69.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

