Argent Trust Co Buys 8,134 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

