Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.15. The company had a trading volume of 293,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

