Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,669,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,590,729. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

