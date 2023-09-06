Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 103,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,053,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 536,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 54,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $300,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock remained flat at $29.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,684,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,930,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

