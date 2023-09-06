Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,810 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,150 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

