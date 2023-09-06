Argent Trust Co Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 452,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $177.78.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.