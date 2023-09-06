Argent Trust Co Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.26. 234,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

