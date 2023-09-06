Argent Trust Co Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,090 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,452 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,883. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

