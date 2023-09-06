Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $407.37. 232,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,896. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.06 and a 200 day moving average of $387.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,687,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.