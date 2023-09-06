Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $407.37. 232,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,896. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.06 and a 200 day moving average of $387.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,687,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

