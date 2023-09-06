Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,378 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.20. The stock had a trading volume of 272,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $174.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

