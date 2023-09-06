Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 207,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,920. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

