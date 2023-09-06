Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.90. The stock had a trading volume of 123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

