Argent Trust Co Sells 684 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $575,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 453,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

