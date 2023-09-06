Argent Trust Co Sells 859 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. 3,360,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,026,387. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

