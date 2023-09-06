Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Comparison

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -49.54% -38.15% -13.63% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 3 2 0 1.70 Argo Blockchain 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.40%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 143.36%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Upstart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $842.44 million 3.34 -$108.67 million ($3.28) -10.21 Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.03 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

