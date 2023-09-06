Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.76. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 23,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

