Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$164.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.84 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.42–$0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.48.

NYSE ASAN opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,717,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,282,802 shares in the company, valued at $907,811,758.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 52.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

