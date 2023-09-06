Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $19.67. Asana shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1,598,534 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.