ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

ASX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

