Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $267.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $300.36.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $3.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.83) to GBX 5,500 ($69.46) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($56.33) to GBX 5,100 ($64.41) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.30) to GBX 6,300 ($79.57) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.