Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Critical Review

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $95.83 million 3.05 -$14.47 million ($0.43) -28.02 Samsara $652.54 million 25.79 -$247.42 million ($0.45) -70.76

Asure Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asure Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.1% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Asure Software and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 1 0 6 0 2.71 Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.89%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential downside of 15.83%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Samsara.

Volatility & Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsara has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -7.86% 4.47% 1.59% Samsara -30.77% -20.85% -12.25%

Summary

Asure Software beats Samsara on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution. In addition, the company offers payroll tax processing software and service solutions for the payroll service industry, and mid-market and large corporate employers; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

